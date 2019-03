St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis joined me today on WJON for a Radio Town Hall Meeting. He took questions from listeners about cleanup needed on the Beaver Island Trail, where can kids skate with the skate park demolished, and what process did the city go through in regards to the Costco property sale. Listen to the conversation below.

Mayor Kleis joins me on WJON Fridays from 8:10-8:50 for radio town hall meetings. Contact Mayor Kleis here .