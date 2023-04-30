Plymouth Man Arrested, Charged with Arson in Two Mosque Fires

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- A Plymouth man is facing federal charges after allegedly setting fire to two Minneapolis mosques earlier this month.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 36-year-old Jackie Rahm Little, who is also known as Joel Arthur Tueting, was arrested in Mankato on Saturday night and has been charged with arson.

According to court records, Little allegedly started a fire in the bathroom of the Masjid Omar Islamic Center around 7:00 p.m. on April 23rd, 2023. Records show Little was recorded on surveillance video at around the same time the next day entering the Masjid Al Rahma Mosque. According to the documents, shortly after Little went inside, a fire broke out on the third floor, forcing people inside to evacuate.

Court records also show Little was recorded on surveillance video in January 2023 entering a U.S. Representative’s Minneapolis district office. According to the documents, Little spray-painted the number “500” on the door to the office and took a picture of it.

Records show later that same day, Little spray painted the same number on the side of a Minneapolis Police Department vehicle assigned to a Somali officer and in the entryway to the Karmel Mall.

Little will make his first court appearance on Monday.