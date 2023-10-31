Plan for Slow Morning Commute with Slick Roads in Central MN

UNDATED (WJON News) -- A period of snow moved through central Minnesota overnight followed by increasing northwest winds and temperatures falling below freezing.

The National Weather Service has issued a special weather statement Tuesday morning.

This will lead to isolated slick spots on roads, especially overpasses. These are especially dangerous if you are traveling at high speeds.

For that reason, plan on a slow Tuesday morning commute, and please reduce your speed. Don`t slam on the brakes.

The National Weather Service reports about an inch on the ground in the Twin Cities and a dusting of snow in several areas. Payne in St. Louis County had two inches while the Duluth area and Mahtowa in Carlton County received just over an inch. Waubun in northwest Minnesota's Mahnomen County reported five inches late Monday night and parts of Clay County got two-and-a-half inches.

While it's not the Halloween blizzard of 1991 some Minnesotans are waking up to a fresh coat of snow.

Jake Beitlich with the National Weather Service says it's going to be a cold one for trick-or-treaters.

We are on the colder side. Our normal high should be in the upper 40s to 50 degrees-- and so with our highs right around 30-35 we're going to be cooler than we normally are for Halloween

