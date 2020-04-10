‘Pizza Man’ Open for Business in Sauk Rapids

SAUK RAPIDS -- There's a new place for pizza in Sauk Rapids.

Pizza Man, located at 21 North Benton Drive in the former Papa John's storefront, started selling pizzas and chicken wings on February 1.

Owner Mike Ruoho, who also owns several metro-area Firehouse Subs franchises, selected Pizza Man's location for several key reasons.

"Specifically, because it's very close to a college," he explained. "Actually, two colleges - SCSU and the Technical College. The other big reason that drew me to that location is that it was already a pizza place. It had the oven, a working cooler, things like that."

As far as the menu, Ruoho says they offer a wide variety of specialty and design-your-own pizzas, along with bread sticks, cheese bread and chicken wings. Ruoho says a few stand-out items are their bacon cheeseburger pizza and BBQ/buffalo chicken pizzas with hand-pulled and sauced chicken.

Pizza Man hasn't really been affected by the executive order closing restaurants; the shop only offers takeout and delivery. Delivery is available within a 5-mile radius of Sauk Rapids, but Ruoho says it could expand in the future.

For more, visit Pizza Man's website.

