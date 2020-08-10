Pierz Man Hurt in Crash, Alcohol Believed to Be A Factor

MOTLEY -- A Pierz man was hurt in a crash in Motley over the weekend.

The incident happened around 2:45 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 10 and Highway 210.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says 34-year-old Dugan Dunbar was heading south on Highway 10 when he drove through the center median, hit a sign, crossed the northbound lane and came to a rest in the ditch.

Dunbar was taken to Staples Hospital with minor injuries.

Authorities says alcohol is believed to be a factor. The crash remains under investigation.