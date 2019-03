ANNANDALE -- A Winsted man was brought to St. Cloud Hospital after the pickup he was driving struck a stop light.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 8:45 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Wright County Road 3 and Highway 55 west of Annandale.

Sixty-three-year-old John Schlueter was going north on the county road when he hit the traffic light.

He suffered non-life threatening injuries.