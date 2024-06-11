Phyllis Thunstedt, 81, Willmar

November 1, 1942 - May 25, 2024

Phyllis Thunstedt, 81 year old resident of Willmar, Minnesota passed away on May 25 at the Cura Hospice Care in Willmar. A private family service will be held at a later date.

Phyllis Joan Caskey was born on November 1,1942 to the late Lawrence and Florence (Bertilson) Caskey in Watonwan County, Minnesota. After graduation, Phyllis attended Beauty School. She was proud to own her own Shop. She married Dale Thunstedt on April 4, 1964 and together they had twin sons who were born on Christmas Day. They were later divorced. Phyllis loved traveling, fishing, cooking, camping, swimming and gardening.

Phyllis is survived by her sons, Tim Thunstedt of Little Falls, Todd Thunstedt of Willmar; sister, Judy Fernando of Hawaii; niece, Lori Lynn Pettis and her grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence and Florence Caskey.