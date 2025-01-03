Phyllis Laverne Braith, 92, Little Falls

August 6, 1932 - December 31, 2024

Phyllis Braith, 92 year old resident of Little Falls, passed away on December 31 at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, January 6 at 11:00 A.M. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with Father Ben Kociemba officiating. The burial will be held at Calvary Cemetery in Little Falls. Visitation will be held from 2:00-5:00 P.M. on Sunday, January 5 and from 9:30-10:30 A.M. on Monday, January 6 all visitation times will be held at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls. In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to Pine Grove Zoo; 1220 Broadway West, Little Falls, MN 56345.

Phyllis Laverne Fischer was born on August 6, 1932 to Edward and Anna (Ostlund) Fischer in Wadena County, Minnesota. The family moved to Verndale where she attended the Verndale Public School. She was married to Hubert Braith on September 17, 1951 in Bluegrass. The couple made their home in Little Falls where they raised six children, Wayne, David, Kathleen, Anita, Paula and Jackie. Phyllis was the manager and trainer for Montgomery Wards for 30 years. She also worked at Lad n’ Lassie for 5 years and Vision Cents Optical for 23 years all while living in Little Falls.

Phyllis loved visiting with family and friends. The family treasured time spent at Sunday meals together, and especially the Christmas Eve celebrations. She enjoyed going on trips with Neil Thesing and Gary Block Tours. Phyllis loved traveling to Oahu, Hawaii to visit her sister. She also enjoyed playing cards, cooking, reading and going to water aerobics. She was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church and was on the Parish Council and belonged to the Christian Mothers. She was also on the Planning Commission for 23 years for the City of Little Falls. She spent many hours volunteering at Linden Hills and Pine Grove Zoo.

Phyllis is survived by her children, Wayne (Barb Moran) of St. Cloud, David (Denise) of Colorado Springs, CO, Kathleen Solberg of St. Cloud, Anita (Greg Banner) Iverson of Forks, WA, Paula (Donald) Waltman, Jacqueline (Donald) Madges; 14 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Janice Fischer of Verndale, MN and her many friends as well as the residents and staff of Highland Senior Living.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Hubert Braith; siblings, Corinne Peterson, Richard Fischer, Robert Fischer, William Fischer and great-grandsons, Alex and Hudson.