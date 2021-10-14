Pheasant Numbers Down with Hunting Season Starting Saturday

The Minnesota pheasant hunting season starts Saturday and continues through January 2nd. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON today. He says the DNR's latest count has pheasant numbers down 25% in the state compared the last year's numbers. Schmitt still feels the hunt in Minnesota will be O.K. He says the count may not be as accurate as it could be because of the drought. He says the DNR says they may have missed some young birds. Schmitt says he's seeing a lot of pheasants locally and reports he's hearing around the are confirm that. He says we had a mild winter last winter and the pheasants can through pretty good. Schmitt says the dry weather in late spring and early June benefits the hatch of pheasants this year. He expects to see more roosters out there than people are used to seeing.

The best locations to pheasant hunt in Minnesota are southwestern and western Minnesota. Schmitt says in Stearns county out be Belgrade can be good or keep going west out to the Ortonville area. He says South Dakota boasts the best pheasant hunting and their hunting season also starts this weekend. Schmitt says he's not sure how much money is made off pheasant hunting in South Dakota but it's "kind of like their Super Bowl."

Glen Schmitt says we are still dealing with an ammunition shortage. He says it's difficult to find the necessary shells online and in local stores. Schmitt says it is important to plan ahead so if you see the ammunition you need to not hesitate to buy it.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Glen it is available below.