Peterson Named Sartell Interim Activities Director

SARTELL -- The Sartell-St. Stephen School district has named Nick Peterson as Interim Activities Director.

Peterson has been an assistant principal at Sartell High School since 2016.

Sartell High School Principal Sascha Hansen says they are excited for Peterson to step into his new role.

His experience in both curricular and extracurricular programs, knowledge of ISD 748, and well-established relationships will make the transition a smooth one. Our coaches and activities advisors are looking forward to working with Nick in his new capacity.

Peterson will serve in an interim capacity for this year, with the district conducting a formal search in the Spring to permanently fill the position.

The district will also hire an interim assistant principal for the high school for this school year.

He replaces Ryan Hauge who was hired as principal of ROCORI High School last month.