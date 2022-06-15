PETE HANSON LEAVING 98.1 MINNESOTA'S NEW COUNTRY MORNING SHOW

It's hard to believe that Pete and I have been doing mornings on 98.1 for years now and that our time together is coming to an end.

NEW ADVENTURES

My Co-Host has been dating his girlfriend of over 8 years long distance and they finally made the big move; bought a house together and are living the dream. Unfortunately for me and our 98.1 listeners, it's not in central Minnesota. Pete will still be working for Townsquare Media, but he'll be working in a different market in the southern part of the state. We like to think we aren't losing him completely, but it is definitely going to leave a void in our hearts and on our morning show.

BREAD AND BUTTER

As morning show hosts, we get used to people moving around. Sometimes you find a partner that clashes with your personality and you really have to work at the show to get it to feel right. Other times, you find Co-Hosts that fit like a glove. That's the only way I can describe the past few years working with Pete. Pete was the butter to my bread. From the first week we worked together it was easy. It was fun to come to work in the morning. He also spoiled me rotten. He had the news written for me every morning when I came in, a cup of coffee poured, and everything outlined and ready to go for the morning. Who does that?! He has a positive vibe that spreads like wildfire and I'm glad to have had the opportunity to work with him. Pete is someone who wants to make a positive difference in the lives of those he touches, and he certainly has accomplished that here with the 98.1 family. We will miss him dearly.

More exciting adventures are out there for all of us. I'm excited about the new possibilities for Pete and Amy, and for myself as I begin this new journey without my butter. Perhaps the next one will be the Jelly to my peanut butter. Who knows!

I hope you will take a moment to wish Pete the best of luck in his new adventures, and thank him for being a part of our station each morning to get your day off to a great start. He will be missed.

