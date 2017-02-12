Person In Recliner Hurt When Truck Hits Moorhead House
MOORHEAD (AP) — One person who was sitting at home in a recliner is injured after a pickup truck smashed into a house in Moorhead.
The person was taken to a hospital but is expected to survive.
The Moorhead Fire Department says the incident happened about 1:30 p.m. Sunday when a medical condition caused the driver of the pickup truck to lose consciousness.
The driver and passenger weren't injured.
Damage to the house is estimated around $30,000.