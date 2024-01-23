Two Pedestrians Hospitalized After Being Struck By A Vehicle

WILLMAR (WJON News) -- Two pedestrians were seriously hurt when they were struck by a vehicle.

The Willmar police department says the incident happened at about 10:30 p.m. Monday.

The two pedestrians were walking along the edge of the road on 19th Avenue when they crossed in front of a vehicle that was in the turn lane.

The first pedestrian is a 37-year-old woman from Willmar. She was taken to Carris Hospital with moderate injuries. The second pedestrian is a 41-year-old man from New London. He was taken to Carris Hospital in Willmar and later transferred to St. Cloud Hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the vehicle was a 19-year-old Willmar man. He was not hurt and is cooperating with police.

