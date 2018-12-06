Paynesville’s Shopko Store Among 39 to Close

PAYNESVILLE -- The Shopko store in Paynesville is one of 39 stores the company is planning to close. One other Minnesota store, in Mahnomen, is on that list.

The Wisconsin-based retailer says stores in 19 states are included in the closures.

Shopko spokeswoman Michelle Hansen says each store employs about 10 to 25 employees, putting the scope of job cuts at about 400 to nearly 1,000 positions.

Liquidation sales begin Friday with the stores closing by the end of February.

Shopko has about 360 stores in 24 states.