Paynesville Woman Pleads Guilty to Sexually Assaulting Teen Girl

ST. CLOUD -- A Paynesville woman has pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl after a night of drinking.

Fifty-six-year-old Stacy Row pleaded guilty Thursday to 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim under 16-years-old. Her husband, Steven Row was also charged in the case, but he was found dead of an apparent suicide about three months after the charges were filed.

Steven Row -- Stearns County Jail photo

The information came to light in April 2019 after the girl underwent a forensic interview at a child advocacy center in Iowa. Paynesville police were notified that the girl, who was 13-years-old at the time, was touched sexually by Steven and Stacy Row at their home.

Court records show the couple had been drinking and called the girl into the bedroom. Steven Row allegedly told the girl to get undressed and started touching her sexually. Stacy Row then performed sex acts on the girl during that time.

In an interview with Stacy Row, investigators say she admitted the allegations were true, claimed it was the girl's idea and she wanted it to happen. Stacy Row also told investigators that both she and Steven Row regretted their actions every day and knew it was wrong.

Stacy Row will be sentenced in February.