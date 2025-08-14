Teen Driver Rolls Vehicle Near Paynesville But Escapes Serious Harm
PAYNESVILLE (WJON News) -- A teenage driver was hurt in a single-vehicle rollover.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened on Thursday at about 4:20 p.m. near Paynesville in Stearns County.
Eighteen-year-old Austin Nething of Watkins was traveling eastbound on Minnesota Highway 55 when it crossed into the westbound lane, entered the north ditch, rolled, and came to rest in a neighboring driveway.
Nething was taken to Paynesville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The Stearns County Sheriff's Office, Paynesville Police Department, CentraCare Ambulance, and Paynesville Fire Department assisted at the scene.
