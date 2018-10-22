Paynesville Man Sentenced for 2017 Assault

ST. CLOUD -- A Paynesville man is going to prison after a fight last fall which left another man with serious injuries.

Thirty-eight-year-old Justin Brown pleaded guilty to one count of 1st-degree assault-great bodily harm in September. A Stearns County judge has sentenced Brown to just over six years in prison, but with credit for time already served, the sentence amounts to approximately five years.

Paynesville Police were called to the 100 block of Washburne Avenue in Paynesville last August. A witness told authorities he heard arguing and fighting just before midnight. When he arrived at the scene, the witness says he saw a man on the ground with Brown punching and kicking him.

Authorities arrived to find Brown standing over the man who was unconscious and bleeding from his head. Records show the victim had a large cut to one of his ears, causing it to become significantly detached.

Brown entered the guilty plea through an Alford Plea. An Alford Plea is where a defendant maintains they're innocent of the crime, but admits the prosecution has enough evidence to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt. Brown told investigators there was a fight, but he was acting in self-defense.