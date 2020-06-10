Shots Fired Following Fight Outside St. Cloud Home, 1 Arrested

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Paul teenager was arrested in St. Cloud after shots were fired during a fight Tuesday night.

The incident happened just before 7:00 p.m. in the 800 block of 8th Avenue Southeast.

Police says an argument between a group of people escalated outside the home. The fight led to several gunshots fired at the home.

Authorities say a vehicle was found leaving the scene as officers arrived. The driver, 19-year-old Marquise Brown was arrested.

He was taken to the Sherburne County Jail.

Brown faces charges of 2nd degree assault and reckless discharge of a gun.

The case remains under investigation. No one was hurt.