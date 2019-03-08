Police: Man Dies After Physical Altercation in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ Minneapolis police say a man has died after he got involved in a fight following a traffic crash.

Authorities say a rear-end crash happened just before midnight Thursday. The driver of one vehicle fled from the scene on foot and was pursued by a passenger from the other car. Officials say a physical altercation took place and officers found one man in grave condition. He was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Another man was arrested, interviewed by homicide detectives and booked into the Hennepin County Adult Detention Center.