Paul T. Mackay, 68, St. Cloud

February 26, 1951 – August 25, 2019

Paul T. Mackay, age 68 , died Sunday, August 25, 2019 at St. Cloud, MN VA Homes.

Burial services will take place on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 at 1:00 PM at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls, MN. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Paul was born February 26, 1951 to Robert and Margaret (Warren) Mackay in Kenosha, WI. A few of Paul’s passions were working on puzzles, hunting, fishing and working on vehicles. He also enjoyed watching sports, especially wrestling and football.

He is survived by his wife Korene; children, Morris Sliger of Arkansas, Shannon Larson of McGrath, MN, Nate (Jessy) of St. Augusta, MN, Rusty (Amanda) of Sauk Rapids, MN grandchildren, Cindy, Matthew, Jacob, Evan, Michael, Lilly; brothers, Richard Warren, Bob Mackay; sisters, Colleen Moksnes, Sandy Bickford, Cindy Schermerhorn, Emmy Spencer.

He is preceded in death by his parents, stepfather Reuben, brother Jim and son, Little Paul.