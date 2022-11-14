Patsy S. Simon, 62, St. Cloud

December 14, 1959 – November 7, 2022

Patsy S. Simon, age 62 passed away unexpectedly at her home in St. Cloud.

A memorial gathering celebration Patsy’s life will be held from 3:00 – 4:00 PM on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at Benson Funeral Home Chapel, St. Cloud, MN.

Patsy was born on December 14, 1959, to proud parents Lowell Bartley and Phyliss Lane in Alahambra California. There she grew up with siblings, Vicki, Debra, David, Sabrina. Patsy loved the water, and being on boats. she also loved to travel and listening to music, especially Janis Joplin, and Patsy Kline. Patsy was a very lovable person, her best friend Brets’ granddaughter called her “Pepsi”, because she always had a Pepsi. Patsy was married to Robert Simon July 16, 1983. She bought her home in Saint Cloud and dedicated her life to her grandkids and 2 dogs Chanel and Coco.

Patsy is survived by her husband, Bobby; her 3 children, William (Buddy) 43, Natasha 35, and Shana 33. She is also survived by her 10 grandchildren Isaiah 16, Shawnna 15, Jaylynn 12, Jaycee 11, Danika 8, Braylyn 6, Imanni 4, Dominic 3, Shania 2, and Natalia 2.

She was preceeded in Death by her granddaughter, Mariah on 4-24-21.