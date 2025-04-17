Patricia Triplett, 88, St. Cloud

March 30, 1937 - April 5, 2025

Patricia “Pat” Audra Triplett (Belleson) passed away peacefully on April 5, 2025, at the CentraCare Hospital in St. Cloud, MN.

Patricia was born on March 30, 1937, to Gertrude Seifert and John Belleson in Chicago, Illinois. On February 11, 1956, Patricia married William “Bill” Triplett, in Chicago, Illinois. Together they moved to St. Cloud, MN, where they raised their three boys. Patricia worked numerous jobs including Mary Ellen Fabrics, Sears, Waite Park Nursing Home, and North Junior High School. Besides working, she was very busy being a Hockey Mom. Pat’s hobbies included going to their cabin, BETA women’s group, water aerobics with her lady friends, and spending time with her grandson and family.

As per Pat’s wishes, there will be a private family interment at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls, MN. No other services will take place. Her final resting place will be next to her beloved husband, Bill.

Patricia is survived by her sons, Brad Triplett, St. Cloud, MN, Scott Triplett, St. Cloud, MN, and Brett (Bev) Triplett, Princeton, MN; grandson, Daniel Triplett, Shakopee, MN; step-grandchildren, Sabrina Shultz, Zimmerman, MN, Caitlin Shultz, Princeton, MN, and Antonio Candia, Tokyo, Japan; great-grandsons, Lincoln Wiley, and Oliver Wiley, Zimmerman, MN.

Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, and husband, Bill Triplett.