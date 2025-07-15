October 31, 1941 – July 10, 2025

Our dearly loved mother, age 83, of St. Cloud, MN, passed away peacefully at the St. Cloud Hospital, on July 10, 2025, after suffering from several strokes.

Patricia was born on October 31, 1941, in St. Cloud to Norbert and Margaret (Varner) Rieder.

She worked at Midwest Vision for 20 years, then she came to work for her daughter at her family foster care for 10 years, then retired in 2014.

Patricia enjoyed cooking, baking, and taking care of her grandchildren, and her dog, Mitzie. Her favorite past time was playing bingo and watching Days of our Lives.

She married William Rein in 1961 and had 5 beautiful children. They divorced and remained good friends.

Survivors include, her children, Randy Polson, MT, Robert (Amy), St. Cloud, Lori, St. Cloud, Lisa Polson, MT, and Liane (Jim), Princeton; Sister, Dannielle (Bill) Manthey. She had 7 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.

Preceded in death by her parents: Norbert and Margaret (Varner) Brothers Michael, Jim Dennis, Sister-In- Law, Jan, and her nephew, Joey Manthey.

A celebration of life will be held with family and relatives.