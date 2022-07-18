Patricia “Patty” Francis Schramel, 65, Waite Park

April 27, 1957 - July 13, 2022

Patricia “Patty” Francis Schramel, age 65 of Waite Park, died peacefully at the St. Cloud hospital on Wednesday, July 13th, 2022 with family by her side. She will be missed dearly by her family.

Private Family graveside services will be held. Burial will be in St Boniface Cemetery, Cold Spring, MN. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral home, St. Cloud, MN.

Patty was born April 27, 1957 in St. Cloud Minnesota to Clarence and Cecille Schramel. She grew up on the family farm north of Cold Spring and was the second of ten children.

Survivors include her siblings, Sharon (Charlie Migliore) Schramel of Tooele UT, Steve (Carla) Schramel of Monticello, MN, Dale (Mary) Schramel of Cold Spring, MN, Donna Schramel of Cold Spring, MN, Gary (Jan) Schramel of Cold Spring, MN, Mike Schramel of Kimball, MN, Jamie (Scott) Kiess of Cold Spring, MN, Darcy (Tom) Schmitz of Albany, MN and Terrie (Jason Rausch) Schramel of Cold Spring, MN along with many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Cecille Schramel, her niece, Carly Schramel and her furry companion, Indigo.

A memorial donation can be made in Patricia's name to an animal shelter in your area.