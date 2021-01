March 11, 1937 – December 30, 2020

Patricia “Pat” Ann Klocker left this earthly world on December 30, 2020, surrounded by her loving family, after a graceful, courageous 23-month battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia.

Funeral services will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements are pending with Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN. Full obituary to follow.