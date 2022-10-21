Patricia P. Parsons, 91, St. Cloud

January 6, 1931 - October 18, 2022

Patricia P. Parsons, age 91 of St. Cloud, passed away on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at St. Cloud Hospital after a brief illness.

Patricia Pull Parsons (Patt) was born January 6, 1931, in St. Cloud, MN, to Frank and Florence (Clayton) Pull. She graduated from Technical High School in St. Cloud, MN, and later attended secretarial school. She worked as a secretary, homemaker, and committed volunteer, first in St. Cloud, later in Milwaukee, WI, and finally in Des Moines, IA.

A devoted wife, loving mother, and adoring nana, Patt made friends wherever she went. Many neighbors, fellow church goers, and coworkers became lifelong friends, and she nurtured those friendships with frequent get togethers, phone calls, and lengthy letters. A caring spirit always balanced her sharp sense of humor, and she enjoyed sharing stories and a laugh with friends. She loved to read, golf, and travel, whether it was a simple road trip to visit family or a carefully planned European adventure. Patt was thoughtful and generous, and she would remember birthdays and anniversaries with the perfect card. You could count on her to host an event or help however she could, and she always had time for those who needed someone to listen or a shoulder to lean on.

Patt felt blessed to have found not one, but two great loves. She married her first husband, Herman A. Schneider (Herm), on September 9, 1961. Herm doted on her and their two daughters, dying of a heart attack when their girls were still young. She married her second husband, William James Parsons (Bill) on June 23, 1973. He was truly her other half, and they shared both an enduring love and a terrific friendship. Losing Bill to cancer early in their retirement was heartbreaking, and part of Patt’s spirit left with him.

After Bill’s passing, Patt remained active, working as a medical transcriptionist at the St. Cloud Hospital until her late 70s, and continuing to travel, volunteer at church, spend time with her large extended family, make new friends, and be with her daughters and their families whenever possible. In more recent years, as first her eyesight and then her memory began to fail, time with friends and family still brought her the greatest happiness. And from childhood to Patt’s final days, her faith was always at the center of her life.

Survivors include her daughters, Susan (Tim) Askland, Urbandale, IA, Leeanne (Ronald) Huber and granddaughter Ellie, Edina, MN, and sisters Gloria Thome and Mary Ann Woods, both of St Cloud, MN. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Herm, her second husband, Bill, her parents, her brothers Roger, Thomas Clayton, Thomas Arthur, and William, and her sister Marlene.

The family would like to thank the East Commons staff at Country Manor for the kindness, compassion, and friendship they’ve shown to Patt over the past two years.

Memorials are preferred over flowers.