Patricia Anderson, 87, Little Falls

July 5, 1935 - December 26, 2022

attachment-Patricia Anderson loading...

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, Dec. 29 at 11 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Little Falls for Patricia Anderson, 87, of Little Falls. The funeral mass will be live-streamed. Visitation will be 9 –11 a.m. at the church. She will be buried next to Jim at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery.

https://portal.memoryshare.com/services/view/patricia-anderson-8087010

Patricia Anderson, 87, of Little Falls, loved county music and old standards, reading, horseback riding as a girl, golfing and bowling in local leagues, dancing at the Ballroom, book clubs, and volunteering in numerous community organizations. She was fiercely patriotic and lived a full life. She died Dec. 26 at Brookdale Senior Living in Eagan.

Patricia (Pat) Holm was born July 5, 1935, in Huron, South Dakota to the late Willmer and Helen (Skinner) Holm. The family moved to Little Falls soon after. Pat was involved in drama, chorus, and other school activities for the Flyer Class of 1953. The next year, she married James "Jim” Anderson at St. Xavier Catholic Church in Little Falls. The couple was blessed with six children: Deborah, Dennis, Gregory, Douglas, Sharon, and Scott.

Throughout her life, Pat continued to be active in the community, serving as president of the Little Falls Unit 46 of the American Legion Auxiliary Post. She was active at the district and state levels. Pat also volunteered for many years at St. Gabriel’s Hospital in Little Falls and for years on the reunion committee for the Little Falls High School Class of 1953.

She was a loan officer for the American National Bank in Little Falls for 20 years and later for First Bank in Brainerd. In 1986, she and Jim moved to Lake Alexander where they lived for 20 years, spending winters in Mesa, AZ to enjoy the warmth of the sun. James and Patricia moved back to Little Falls in 2006 and Jim died in 2010. Pat lived in Little Falls until her recent move to Eagan to be closer to family.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughters and sons, Deborah Anderson of Santa Cruz, CA, Dennis (Tatiana) Anderson of Eagan, Douglas (Be') Anderson of Pensacola, FL, Sharon (Don) Tracy of Spencer, IA, Scott (Lorraine) Anderson of Cushing; grandchildren, Kate, Brad, Brent, Bryan, and Bryce Anderson, Michael, Kyle, and Ethan Tracy, Roy Berardo, Julia Kruse, Anton Soukhanov; great-grandchildren, Amelia, Moira, Rose and Westin; brothers and sisters-in-laws, Mary Ruth (Glynn) Neumann of Burnsville, Bruce (Sonja) Anderson of Blaine and Robert Mitchell of Lincoln, CA.

In addition to her parents and husband, Pat was preceded in death by an infant son, Gregory Anderson; in-laws, Roy (Alice) Anderson; brothers Harold (Mitzi) and Neal (Frances) Mills; sister Peggy Mitchell; brothers-in-law Dale Anderson and Richard (Nancy) Schultz.