Patricia A. Osgood-Fisher, 74, River Falls, Wisconsin

December 18, 1943 – April 20, 2018

Patricia Ann Osgood-Fisher, age 74, River Falls, WI, formerly of St. Cloud, MN, died Friday, April 20. 2018 at Kinnic Health and Rehab, River Falls, WI.

Private family services were held at Benson Funeral Home Chapel, St. Cloud, MN. Burial was in North Star Cemetery, St. Cloud, MN.

Patricia was born December 18, 1943 in St. Cloud, MN to James and Mae R. (Schmidt) Osgood. She married James Fisher on June 8, 1963 in St. Cloud, MN. Patricia was employed as a general manager for Best Western Inn in St. Cloud, MN and also in Stillwater, MN. She was a wife and mother first and then had a career. Patricia enjoyed hobbies and crafts. God’s creativity was manifested in her.

Survivors include her husband, James W. Fisher. Sr. of River Falls, WI; sons, James W. (Angela Ness-Fisher) Fisher, Jr. of Stillwater, MN; Daniel D. (Elizabeth) Fisher of River Falls, WI; father, James Osgood of St. Cloud, MN; and 7 grandchildren, Ellie, Lucas, Devon, Robert, Patty, Maddy and Sophie.

She was preceded in death by her mother, sister, Susan Block and aunt, Delores Katke.