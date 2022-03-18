Patricia A. Lemke, 80, St. Cloud

July 1, 1941 – March 14, 2022

Patricia Ann Lemke, age 80, St. Cloud, MN, died Monday, March 14, 2022 at the St. Cloud Hospital.

Funeral services will be Saturday, March 26, 2022 at 2:00 PM at Benson Funeral Home Chapel, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be Saturday, March 26, 2022 from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM at the funeral home. Burial will be in North Star Cemetery, St. Cloud, MN.

Patricia was born July 1, 1941 in Peterborough, England to Horace and Ivy Ann (Drew) Bean. She married Arnold E. Lemke on June 6, 1970 in St. Cloud, MN. Patricia had been employed as a nurses aide. She enjoyed playing bingo and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Patricia also loved going thrift store shopping with her “sister”, Dorcas Reine and the girls at Whitney Senior Center.

Survivors include her children, Susan (Dion Schindler) Marklowitz-Schindler of Richmond, MN; Janet Lemke of Rice, MN; Scott Marklowitz of St. Cloud, MN; Steve Marklowitz of St. Cloud, MN; and Marie Lemke of St. Cloud, MN; 22 grandchildren; 41 great grandchildren and one great grandchild on the way.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Arnold Lemke on January 27, 2000, daughter Kathy Marklowitz, grandson Jeffrey Marklowitz, and brother Peter Bean.