Parts of Boundary Waters Reopen, Firefighters Make Progress

DULUTH (AP) -- Parts of the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness will reopen Saturday as firefighters make progress fighting wildfires in northeastern Minnesota.

The Superior National Forest is lifting the full closure of the Boundary Waters and the Crooked Lake area near the fires in Canada.

It's slightly modifying closure maps for the Greenwood fire, and the John Ek and Whelp fires.

The closure of U.S. Forest Service land at the Upper Gunflint Trail remains in place.

The fire in the Superior National Forest is 37% contained.