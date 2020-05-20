Paramount Theater To Remain Closed Throughout The Summer

ST. CLOUD -- The Paramount Theater in downtown St. Cloud will continue to remain closed.

The Paramount announced Wednesday they have cancelled or postponed all activities through August 31st. During this time the building and its facilities will be closed to the public.

Staff continues to reschedule, postpone, and plan for the future so they can continue to carry out their mission.

Next month they will evaluate the situation again and look further out.

The theater has been closed down since March 15th.