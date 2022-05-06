Pantown Brewing Wins Gold At World Beer Cup

MINNEAPOLIS -- Pantown Brewing Company of St. Cloud won a gold medal at this year's World Beer Cup Awards.

Pantown's Drop Forge Milk Stout took first place out of 57 entries in the Sweet Stout or Cream Stout category.

The local brewery is one of six in Minnesota to win awards Thursday night.

Dangerous Man Brewing Company of Minneapolis won a bronze for its Double Cream Coffee Dream.

Bent Paddle Brewing Company of Duluth won a bronze for its Bent Hop.

Dual Citizen Brewing Company of St. Paul won a gold for its Mayhem and Mischief.

Pilot Brewery in Duluth won a gold for its Altbear.

Brass Foundry Brewing Company in Minneapolis won a bronze for its Bottom Bouncer Brown Ale.

The award ceremony was held in Minneapolis wrapping up the Brewers Association Conference.