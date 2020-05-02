Pandemic Aggravates Minnesota Care Center Staffing Shortages

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Staffing has become such a challenge at some Minnesota care facilities due to the coronavirus that an industry leader says a few aren't sure how they're going to get through the weekend.

Patti Cullen of Care Providers of Minnesota says the facilities were already struggling before the pandemic hit. Now a facility can start the day thinking it has enough staff but suddenly find itself in trouble.

State Sen. Karin Housley warns that the industry is in crisis, and that staffers are scared to death.

Long-term care residents make up 24 of the 28 new deaths reported in Minnesota Friday.