Panda Cares Foundation Awards $25,000 to Boys and Girls Clubs

ST. CLOUD -- The Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Minnesota recently received $25,000 thanks to the Panda Cares Foundation.

The purpose of the grant is to support in-person academic success programming at the Clubs, including: Project Learn, Power Hour, Summer Brain Gain and STEM programming.

Vice President of Operations Geri Bechtold says they are thankful for the support.

Their support will help us implement daily home work help and tutoring programs for youth at all of our sites, which will keep them on track for academic success.

Since 2020, the Panda Cares Foundation, the charitable arm of Panda Express, has partnered with the Boys and Girls Clubs of America providing more than $13-million in funding as well as book donations, meals and more to support the academic wellbeing of youth.