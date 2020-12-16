Pamela Rey Hadley, 70, Sartell

August 19, 1950 – December 10, 2020

Pamela R. Hadley, age 70 of Sartell, MN died Thursday, December 10, 2020 at the Quiet Oaks Hospice House, St. Augusta, MN.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions a private family memorial service will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church, Sauk Rapids, MN. The service will be recorded and available for viewing later at www.bensonfuneralhome.com. Burial will be in the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls, MN. A public celebration of life service will be held at a later date to be announced. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Pamela was born August 19, 1950 in Alexandria, MN to Roger and Verdeen (Schulz) Rey. She graduated from Barrett High School in 1968 and completed nursing training at Kaiser in San Francisco in 1969. Later, Pamela completed Dental Assistant School. Pamela was united in marriage to Curtis Hadley on September 28, 1969 in St Joseph, MN. The couple made their home in St. Cloud, until 1993, when they moved to Sauk Rapids. In 2011 they moved to Sartell. Pamela and Curtis provided a loving home for many foster care children. Pamela served as the president of the Dental Assistant Society in St. Cloud for 3 years. Pamela enjoyed crocheting, reading and watching sports of all kinds at every level from High School to professional, and spending time with family. Pamela was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Sauk Rapids, where she also served as superintendent of Sunday school for 9 years.

Pamela is survived by her husband, of 51 years, Curtis of Sartell, MN; children, Dustin (Jennifer) Hadley of St. Paul, MN, Shane (Jess) Post of Sartell, MN; and four grandchildren, Cyrus, Memphis, Paisley, and Quade. Also surviving are brothers, Terry (Andrea) Rey of Wayzata, MN, Glen (Margaret) of St Joseph, MN; and sister Darlene (Woody) Rettenbach of Bismarck, ND, along with 2 nieces and 7 nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred.