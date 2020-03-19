Pakistani Doctor Arrested In Minnesota On Terrorism Charge

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Pakistani doctor who was working as a researcher at a medical clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, has been arrested on a terrorism charge.

Twenty-eight-year-old Muhammad Masood was arrested Thursday as at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. He was charged with one count of attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization.

Prosecutors say Masood had pledged his allegiance to the Islamic State group and was trying to travel to Syria. He allegedly had also expressed a desire to carry out an attack in the United States.

His attorney had no immediate comment on Thursday.