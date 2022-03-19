Pack The Porches Collects Over 5,000 Pounds of Food, $24,000

ST. CLOUD -- It was another successful Pack the Porches campaign for our area food shelves.

The 12th annual event Friday collected over 5,136 pounds of food and received over $24,759.747 in donated funds during the six hour event.

Coborns is also matching all food and fund donations up to $10,000.

All food and funds collected from the event will support Catholic Charities Food Shelf, serving the communities of St. Cloud, St. Augusta, Sartell, Sauk Rapids and Waite Park.

Pack the Porches coincided with the Minnesota FoodShare March Campaign with the goal of helping stock the shelves of every food shelf in the state.