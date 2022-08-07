Over Half Inch of Rain in St. Cloud Saturday
UNDATED -- We officially had just over a half inch of rain in St. Cloud on Saturday.
The National Weather Service says we had .59 of an inch of rain at the St. Cloud Regional Airport.
We're now at .67 inches of rain for the month of August, which is close to normal for the month so far.
For the summer months of June, July and August we're up to 8.31 inches of rain, which is .25 inches above normal.
For the entire year we're up to 22.06 inches of precipitation, which is 4.73 inches above normal.
The Willmar area received over three inches of rain on Saturday.
Another wave of showers will move across the forecast area later Sunday afternoon/evening and exit to the east overnight.
