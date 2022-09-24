Over Half Inch of Rain in St. Cloud on Friday

ST. CLOUD -- We got over a half inch of rain in St. Cloud on Friday.

The National Weather Service says we officially had .61 inches of rain.

We're now at 2.09 inches of rain for the month of September so far, which is .29 inches below normal.

We're still nearly five inches of precipitation above normal for the year to date.

The update on Thursday from the U.S. Drought Monitor showed much of central Minnesota as abnormally dry, so the rain on Friday was needed.