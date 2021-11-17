Over 40 Christmas Trees on Display Now at the Mall of America

There's something new to check out at the Mall of America while you get your holiday shopping done. Kare11 News and the Mall of America have teamed up for the "Festival of Trees" on Level 2 of the mall.

This festival is going to feature over 40 trees decorated by different businesses in the mall and organizations in Minnesota:

These are not your typical Christmas trees! Each tree is designed by a different business and reflected so in the ornaments. Throughout the holiday season, all of these unique trees will be showcased, such as a KARE 11 Weather tree, an Olympic tree, a Trolls tree filled with tickets, various Minnesota sports trees, and more!!

If you want to see these trees for yourself, the Festival of Trees is now open and is free to attend. Donations are being taken for Special Olympics Minnesota and are suggested but not required.

Here are some things you need to know before you go:

Masks are required while visiting this attraction

It is open from November 17- December 12 Wednesdays - Sundays and December 13-January 5 it will be open every day.

Festival of Trees will be open from 11:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.

It is located on Level 2 North (Between Nordstrom and Sears)

For a full list of participating businesses, check out the Kare11 website.

Time to get decorating those Christmas trees!

