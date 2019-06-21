Over 20,000 Runners In Duluth this Weekend for Grandma’s Marathon

DULUTH -- Thousands of runners are making their way to Duluth this weekend for the 43rd annual Grandma's Marathon.

In total, we have 20,000 runners that are going to be participating, and some of those do our challenge races which entails running the 5K on Friday night and then either the half-marathon or the full marathon on Saturday.

Spokeswoman Mandi Peterson says they a diverse field of runners signed-up from all 50 states and 46 different countries.

Especially for the full marathon, in particular, this year our elite field which usually draws the most diversity that field is going to be larger than normal. We have a lot of runners, particularly Americans because they are all trying to get qualifying times for the Olympic trials.

The 26th annual 5K is Friday at 6:00 p.m., the 29th annual half marathon is Saturday at 6:15 a.m. and the 43rd annual full marathon is at 7:45 a.m.

The weekend's events in Duluth also include a health and fitness expo, running talk shows, and a series of concerts.