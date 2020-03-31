Grandma’s Marathon Canceled for this Year

DULUTH -- Grandma's Marathon in Duluth is the latest victim of the coronavirus. Organizers Tuesday announced all of that weekend's events have been canceled.

It was scheduled for June 19th and 20th.

For anyone who was already registered for any of the events, you will be automatically entered into a virtual version of your race. You will also receive a 20 percent discount toward next year's Grandma's Marathon Weekend Race of your choice. However, event officials say because they are a nonprofit, your registration fee has been converted to a donation and won't be refunded.

Next year's events will be held on June 18th and 19th.