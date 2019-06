ST. CLOUD -- In honor of National Smile Month, a Minnesota insurance company is donating toothbrushes to kids this summer.

During the month of June, Delta Dental of Minnesota is teaming up with Boys and Girls Clubs across the state to provide 50,000 toothbrushes to kids.

Over 15,000 of them will be distributed here in the St. Cloud area.

The goal of the partnership is to teach kids healthy habits and promote the importance of good oral hygiene.