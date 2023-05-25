Outdoor Positives Coming From the MN Legislative Session

The Legislative session in Minnesota completed Monday night and some money is headed to the outdoors. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says the Minnesota DNR received more than $800 Million to spend over the next two years. Schmitt claims this was a big surprise for those working in the outdoor industry. He says money will be going to fish hatcheries, boat access improvements, and stream restoration. Schmitt says there have been many projects the state has put off and now may be able to complete.

Legislation passed that will cause watercraft registration fees to go up but fishing license fees will stay the same. Schmitt says a ban on wolf hunting was not approved but wolves are still on the endangered species list so there will not be a wolf hunting season in Minnesota. Because no ban was a approved that option can still exist of wolves move off the endangered species list.

Legislation passed a law allowing for cross bows can be used by hunters of any age during the archery season. Previously only hunters over 60 years of age or if they have a medical condition could use a cross bow. Schmitt says this is a big deal. He says the concern was how this might affect the deer herd.

Memorial weekend is a busy weekend for those fishing on Minnesota lakes and those using the lakes for recreation. Schmitt suggests those fishing should fish early and late when searching for walleyes but pan fishing could be done anytime. He says supports using live bait like minnows and leeches. Schmitt recommends to be patient on a busy weekend like this and try to get along with all people using the lakes.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Glen Schmitt it is available below.