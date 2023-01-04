Oscar Mayer Wienermobile to Visit The Twins Cities
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- You can have a chance to see the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile up close this week.
The iconic hotdog-shaped bus will be making stops at various Cub Foods locations in the Twin Cities beginning Thursday.
The Wienermobile will be set up in the Cub Foods parking lot tomorrow (Thursday) in Oakdale and Roseville, on Friday in Minneapolis and St. Louis Park and on Saturday at St. Louis Park and Chaska.
Thursday, Jan 5
Cub Foods – Oakdale
9 AM – 11 AM
7191 10th St N
Oakdale, MN 55128
Cub Foods – Roseville West
1 PM – 3 PM
2100 Snelling Dr
Roseville, MN 55113
Friday, Jan 6
Cub Foods – The Quarry
9 AM – 11 AM
1540 New Brighton Blvd
Minneapolis, MN 55413
Cub Foods – Knollwood
1 PM – 3 PM
3620 Texas Ave S
St Louis Park, MN 55426
Sunday, Jan 8
Cub Foods – Bloomington
9 AM – 11 AM
3620 Texas Ave S
St Louis Park, MN 55426
Cub Foods – Chaska
1 PM – 3 PM
200 Pioneer Trail
Chaska, MN 55318
Fans are encouraged to take pictures, get a free whistle and make lasting memories.
The 27-foot long hotdog was last in central Minnesota in 2020, when it stopped in Sartell.