Oscar Mayer Wienermobile to Visit The Twins Cities

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- You can have a chance to see the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile up close this week.

The iconic hotdog-shaped bus will be making stops at various Cub Foods locations in the Twin Cities beginning Thursday.

The Wienermobile will be set up in the Cub Foods parking lot tomorrow (Thursday) in Oakdale and Roseville, on Friday in Minneapolis and St. Louis Park and on Saturday at St. Louis Park and Chaska.

Thursday, Jan 5 Cub Foods – Oakdale 9 AM – 11 AM 7191 10th St N Oakdale, MN 55128 Cub Foods – Roseville West 1 PM – 3 PM 2100 Snelling Dr Roseville, MN 55113 Friday, Jan 6 Cub Foods – The Quarry 9 AM – 11 AM 1540 New Brighton Blvd Minneapolis, MN 55413 Cub Foods – Knollwood 1 PM – 3 PM 3620 Texas Ave S St Louis Park, MN 55426 Sunday, Jan 8 Cub Foods – Bloomington 9 AM – 11 AM 3620 Texas Ave S St Louis Park, MN 55426 Cub Foods – Chaska 1 PM – 3 PM 200 Pioneer Trail Chaska, MN 55318

Fans are encouraged to take pictures, get a free whistle and make lasting memories.

The 27-foot long hotdog was last in central Minnesota in 2020, when it stopped in Sartell.