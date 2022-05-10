Osakis Man Hurt in Rollover Crash Near Albany

ALBANY -- An Osakis man was taken to the hospital after rolling his vehicle near Albany.

The incident happened just after 2:30 p.m. Saturday in the 25000 block of County Road 30 in Albany Township.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says the driver, 39-year-old Shawn Solum, left the roadway, struck a driveway approached and flipped the vehicle.

Solum was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Authorities say it's believed alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.