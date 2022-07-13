It's National French Fry day. I know, there's a day for just about everything, but this one speaks to my heart.

As long as I've been old enough to head to any sort of bar, I have loved the food at H.R.Pesty's. Or Pesty's. If you are not familiar with this place, it is located in Waite Park on 3rd street. Burgers are great, pizzas are made in-house. Honestly, I have never had anything I didn't like at Pesty's. Food is great, drinks are made well, great atmosphere and they usually have The Loon blasting which I also appreciate.

But if I am to make one observation, which might also be seen as a complaint... or sort of... is the fact that they got rid of their crinkle fries. Don't get me wrong, they still serve fries with their burgers and sandwiches, but they are the regular shoe-string fries. Boring! Plus, I just don't think they taste as good. This might just be me... I mean, it's a French fry, how can the shape make the taste any different, right? But somehow...

Anyway, this is just may opinion since it's National French Fry Day. And since it is, what are the best French Fries? The number one fries (according to a national poll) are McDonald's fries. And they are really good, until they aren't, which happens about a half an hour after purchase. You need to eat those immediately.

Also, if you want some free McDonald's French fries, order through their app, and you will get a large fry all day today in honor of National French Fry day - July 13th only. YUM!

