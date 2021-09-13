Well, officially anyway. In my mind Summer lasts until the nice weather goes away. The nice weather can continue well into October. We do have a cooler forecast for next week but the nice days will hopefully bounce back and we'll have a nice fall.

Get our free mobile app

Farmer's Almanac predicts a cold and dry Winter. But then again, they say that just about every year.

I've been going to our family cabin since I was a kid. Until about 25 years ago, people would wait to put the docks and boats in the water until Memorial Day. And like clockwork, pull them out of the lake on Labor Day.

Granted, this year has been a bit different. With water levels so low this summer, a lot of people pulled some or all of their watercraft out a month ago.

There is so much nice weather ahead before the snow flies. We've actually waited well into October before pulling the dock and pontoon out for the Winter.

I actually prefer the post Labor Day time at the lake. Most of the people on the lake have gone home and it's nice and peaceful. Oh, and the damn grass stops growing so fast. That, right there, is a bonus in my book.

If we could just get by without Winter weather, Minnesota would be a paradise. I know there are those that love the with activities like snowmobiling, ice fishing, etc. and that's great. I think I spent too much time living in warmer climates and really can't get used to the frigid air.

There is plenty of nice weather left before the snow moves in, knock on wood, so, when people tell you Summer is over, tell them Summer is a state of mind.

KEEP READING: Here are the best places to retire in America

See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State