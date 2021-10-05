Hey Kids, How About This For A Minnesota TikTok Challenge?

Lately, I've been reading about these TikTok challenges that are sweeping the nation. Never before has there been a generation that had more access to information than today's kids. One would assume that all this access to information would insure the smartest generation ever but you would be wrong.

I'm in no way suggesting that this entire generation is lacking in the commonsense department.

The Tide Pod Challenge caught my attention and honestly, I really didn't think anyone would be stupid enough to take the challenge. I was wrong.

The latest challenges put out on TikTok have turned out to be nothing but criminal. The "Devious Licks" challenge enticed students to steal items from their school and post on TikTok about it. Taking that challenge a step further, students where challenged to vandalize school property.

Students across the country were ripping apart school restrooms. Tearing sinks and towel dispensers off the wall, and busting up toilets.

Just when you think it couldn't get any worse, well, it can. The newest October Challenge on TikTok is "Smack a Staff Member" where students are urged to to slap a teacher or other school staff member and post a video of the assault on TikTok.

So far, I haven't heard about any of this happening in our area and I really hope it doesn't. Minnesota is better than that.

So, here's my idea for a Minnesota TikTok Challenge. It may not build thousands of followers on TikTok but it might build some character. In fact, let's call it the 'Minnesota Character Challenge". It would go something like this;

Instead of smacking a teacher, maybe on the way out of class, thank the teacher.

Instead of eating lunch with the "cool" kids, go sit with the kid that's always eating alone.

Stand up for the kid that's getting bullied at school

Compliment someone

Thank a veteran or active military person for their service.

Volunteer to help the homeless.

You get the idea. Make your challenge just being a good and kind person. It's really not that hard to do.

