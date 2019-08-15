One Person Injured in Single Vehicle Crash Near Foley

FOLEY -- A teenage girl was taken to the hospital with minor injuries after a single-vehicle crash in rural Benton County.

The State Patrol says the crash happened on Highway 23 near 66th Ave. NE in Foley on Thursday just before 6 p.m.

The report says the steering column locked up on a pickup driven by 17-year-old Kyle Schaeffler of Prior Lake.

The truck veered into the west lane of Hwy. 23 before crossing the median. The truck then hit several road signs, crossed the southwest lanes of traffic and came to rest 50 yards into a hay field.

Schaeffler was not injured. His passenger, 16 -year-old Brianna Stouder of Savage, was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non life-threatening injuries.